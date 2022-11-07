Come l'amore

Not Available

A young couple returns to a romantic Italian town where they first met and fell in love. Anxious to rekindle their passions, photographer Alfred (Lynch) and his girlfriend Annamaria (Guarnieri) retrace the steps of amore. Thing go smoothly until Alfred is plagued by thoughts of jealousy and is paralyzed by his inability to commit to the relationship. Annamaria, upset with Alfred, hops on another man's yacht and sails away in this depressing tale of love gone wrong. Shawn Phillips provides the soundtrack with his unique 12-string acoustic guitar stylings.