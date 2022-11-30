Come On In

Not Available

After a failed attempt at “making it,” jaded 29-year-old artist Leinad Nahallac returns home to a dead end job and a deepening depression. But when he mistakenly dials a wrong number at work, a mysterious voice on the other end shatters his malaise and offers him a way out of his misery. A twisted journey ensues in which the lines between reality and fantasy, past and present, dream and nightmare blur into a maddening labyrinth that will lead Leinad either towards his destiny or destruction.