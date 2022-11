Not Available

The Pink Panther arrives on his motorcycle at Bicep Beach, where a hulky, egotistical man is flexing his muscles for a group of bathing beauties. Using his bag-full of inflatable items, including muscles, weights, a swimming pool, waterskis, and balloon animals, the Pink Panther diverts the beauties' attention away from the muscleman, who angrily tries to regain his dominant-guy-on-the-beach status.