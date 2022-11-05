Come on Ponciano

Not Available

'Ora Ponciano (Come On Now, Ponciano) stars Chucho Solorzano as the eponymous hero. Set in 19th-century Mexico, the story deals with a celebrated matador named Ponciano, as skillful with the senoritas as with the toros. Special attention is lavished upon the romance between the bullfighter and the fair Rosario (Consuela Frank). Much of the film is given over to authentic re-creations of various folk festivals and dances, with the extras colorfully (and accurately) costumed for the occasion. The fact that the bullfighting sequences are not excessively brutal is an indication that the producers of 'Ora Ponciano hoped to release the film in the U.S.