Not Available

Come Out and Play

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Canana Films

Beth (Vinessa Shaw) and Francis (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), a young married couple, are on holiday together when they venture to a beautiful, but highly remote, island. Beth is pregnant and the two are hoping to enjoy their last vacation before their baby is born. When they arrive, they notice that while there are plenty of children present, the adults all seem to be missing. Initially attributing this to the after effects of a recent festival, they quickly realize something far more sinister is afoot. The two will face terror and unsettling difficult decisions in their quest to make it off the island alive.

Cast

Vinessa ShawBeth
Ebon Moss-BachrachFrancis
Daniel Giménez CachoThe Man
Gerardo Taracena

View Full Cast >

Images