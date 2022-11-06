Come to daddy

Not Available

Antonis is the nephew of the good-hearted grocer Harilaos Toukouras. He is slothful and lazy but also in love with Rena. In addition, he is the only heir to his uncle, who considers marriage as the only solution to his nephew’s problems. That’s why he is looking for a bride for him by checking the newspaper ads. Due to a printing error, an ad for the sale of a sewing machine appears in the personal ads column, bringing uncle and nephew to the house of Mr Fotis, a serious and honest estate agent who has two single sisters.