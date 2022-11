Not Available

1949 film from 20th Century Fox that was nominated for numerous Oscars including Loretta Young for best Actress and Celeste Holm and Elsa Lanchester for best Supporting Actress. It is a simple, reverent story of French nuns and their powerful faith as they push New Englanders toward funding a new hospital. Old-fashioned and tedious by the standards of today, it ought to be remembered if only for it's Oscar nominations (none of which earned a an Oscar).