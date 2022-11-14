Come to Venus Melancholy

Not Available

Consek Industries may have stripped Margaret of her physical body when she was melted down, re-wired and re-built as a cybernetic research assistant, but the corporation made no concessions for the thoughts and emotions that remained locked inside her new metal casing. Imprisoned by immortality and stranded within an isolated, bio-chemical research facility on Venus, Margaret revisits the sour memories of the failed romance between herself and her former colleague, Dr. John George Clay.