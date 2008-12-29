2008

Based on a True Story, Come Together is about seven, ethnically diverse, college students who spend the night in a Hollywood Hills mansion, during the 1992 Los Angeles Riots. They escape from the fires, looting and violence in South Central, only to realize that the real drama is right under their own roof. Personalities clash and bodies merge as this all-night party reaches its climax. Strangers become friends, and enemies become lovers, when each one confronts their fears, desires, addictions and dreams.