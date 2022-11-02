Come Together : A Beatles Tribute

Not Available

If music is the universal language, then the songs of the Beatles are its Rosetta Stone. Their compositions are an international language that crosses all borders and overrides cultural differences. Though they no longer exist as the Fab Four, their musical legacy lives on through generations of fans, and the thousands of tribute bands who 'come together' worldwide, to interpret and perform their music. There are an estimated 8,000 Beatles tribute bands globally who perform at multiple Beatles festivals and conventions throughout the world. Shot almost entirely in Liverpool, the birthplace of The Beatles, and captured in HD during International Beatles Week, Come Together is a tribute to that legacy's phenomena that shows no signs of stopping.