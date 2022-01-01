Not Available

Come Together: A Night for John Lennon's Words and Music was a 2001 television program tribute to John Lennon. It aired on TNT and The WB. Originally planned to celebrate Lennon's accomplishments, the concert took place on October 2, 2001 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, shortly after 9/11, and exactly one week before the 61st anniversary of Lennon's birth. It was dedicated to "New York City and its people" and presented as a fundraiser for the Robin Hood Foundation.[1] The concert was named for Lennon's Beatles song, "Come Together".