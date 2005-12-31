Comeback Season

First Down. Second Chance. Skylar is a star quarterback of his football team. He's got the skills, the looks, and the girls. His next-door neighbor, Walter (Liotta) is a loving husband, good father and all-round decent family man. When their worlds start to crumble they find themselves in jail together and suddenly these former enemies must rely on each other to rebuild their lives... finding wha
|Shaun Sipos
|Skylar Eckerman
|Glenne Headly
|Deborah Pearce
|Rachel Blanchard
|Chloe Pearce
|Brooke Nevin
|Christine Pearce
|Brendan Fehr
|Paul
|Brenda Campbell
|Mrs. Eckerman
