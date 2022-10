Not Available

"Comedians with the sun in a Suitcase" is the story of a theater company of Spain, which celebrates its 40th anniversary. A story about the fusion of life with the theater through its Mediterranean holiday spirit. A story about the inevitable clash between dreams and reality, where an airman make a link between the fantasy world of Comedians, illustrated with a story with puppets, shadow puppets and animation, and actually told by its protagonists.