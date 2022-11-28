Not Available

Comédias do Minho

    Located in the Vale do Minho Region, the Comédias do Minho Cultural Association, as a result of the investment and collaboration of five municipalities, Melgaço, Monção, Paredes de Coura, Valença and Vila Nova de Cerveja has the mission of providing Vale do Minho with a cultural project adapted to its socioeconomic reality. The film seeks to reveal the work done by the association's people, including actors, technicians and coordinators and their impact. A point of view on the decentralization and adaptation of theater and other cultural activities in a unique region in the world.

