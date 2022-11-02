Comedy Bang Bang Live in Chicago

Not Available

Live from Chicago, it's Comedy Death Ray Radio! Hear first-time guest Kristen Schaal explain the joke-writing process and, more importantly, describe various objects that are shaped like the letter "U." Bob Odenkirk performs a gripping, emotional performance that will make you think about race relations and piano construction in a whole new light. The guys from Enigma Force Five ask some questions, the girls from Garfunkel and Oates sing some songs, and they even join in together in a lovely rendition of Kiss from a Rose. Add Would You Rather and some Plugs, and you have got one heckuva live show! Taped at JFL Chicago, in front of a live audience! Featuring Bob Odenkirk, Kristen Schaal, James Adomian, and Garfunkel & Oates. Video includes 15 minutes of pre-show backstage footage.