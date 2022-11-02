Not Available

Comedy of Innocence

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

CNC

Today, Camille turns nine. He had sworn that on his 9th birthday he would show his parents the videos he was shooting on the side - the tail of a cat scampering away, a window, and a veiled woman's face - an intriguing picture... Later that day, Camille's mother, Ariane, meets up with her son in the park. The boy appears perturbed. He is leaning against a tree, eyes cast down. He says that now he wants to return to his "real home" and his "real mother."

Cast

Jeanne BalibarIsabella
Charles BerlingSerge
Denis PodalydèsPierre
Nils HugonCamille
Laure de Clermont-TonnerreHélène
Chantal BronnerMartine

Images