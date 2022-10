Not Available

In this documentary five severely wounded Iraq/Afghanistan veterans work with professional comedy writers and A-List comedians Lewis Black, Zach Galifianakis, BJ Novak, and Bob Saget to explore their personal experiences through the healing power of humor. Writing their own stand-up comedy routines they find new perspectives from which to view their injuries and their lives - all of which culminates in a performance at two of LA's top comedy clubs.