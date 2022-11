Not Available

When word hits the street that a nearby elderly gentleman has a cache of old, rare, and very valuable mint condition comic books, rival comic book shop owners Raymond McGillicuddy (Donal Logue) and Norman Link (Michael Rapaport) both set out to be the first to buy them. But when the old man declines to sell, the former friends turn into enemies, and a friendly rivalry becomes tainted with greed and turns to murder.