Comic Dreams of '97

Opens with the lovely Pin dreaming about great sex with a bloke whom she soon meets in real life – he’s a security guard at her apartment block. There’s also a group of voyeur cops and their captain Fatty Pang who is always losing on the racehorses. Fatty spies on Pin in the shower one day and steals her red underwear. Pin keeps having lustful fantasies and sometimes has sex with her crosseyed sugar daddy Chiu, but burglars break in, and they are stuck in the bath. Just about all the characters take turns at fantasizing, and it’s a great multinational mix. The Can-Can, the Baby Elephant Walk, Cowboys, the Tango. There’s a sex-mad foreign (British) couple who shamelessly overact, who provide much of the sex action, whereas Pin provides the bulk of the nudity (and she is just gorgeous).