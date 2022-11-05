Not Available

Comic Face is an 1897 British short silent comedy film, directed by George Albert Smith, featuring a man drinking a glass of beer whose face and hands become increasingly lively as a result. The single-shot film shows Green, according to Bryony Dixon of BFI films, “performing what is known as a ‘facial’, that is a piece direct to camera showing changing facial expressions. The ability to get close up to the star was a great advantage that film had over the stage and early filmmakers were keen to exploit it.”