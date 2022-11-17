comic legends Tim Conway Timeless comedy

Not Available

One of America's best loved comedians, Tim Conway (The Carol Burnett Show, Mchale's Navy) is featured here in hilarious TV clips from the 1960s. Conway portrays the popular character, Dag Hereford. A self-professed expert on everything, Dag proves to be the classic bumbler. Whether he's a horse-racing jockey, wine taster, prison warden or one of the country's leading race car drivers, Conway hams it up with stars of the day in rare, stand-up performances not seen in over 30 years.