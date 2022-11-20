Not Available

Just when Chloe Jones thought she had done it all, she ventures into a mysterious sex club with her boyfriend. There they meet another couple who are putting on a show of their own. After coming home, and falling asleep, Chloe has intense sexual dreams. When she wakes up, a new man is in her bed. She tells him she can't stop thinking about what she saw at the club and what she's been dreaming. Chloe starts dreaming about "double-penetration", only to wake up and live out her new ultimate sexual fantasy. Chi Chi LaRue presents Coming From Behind. Complete with facials, anal scenes, DP's, and the sexual dyanmo Chloe. It's a girl gone wild. Vivid style.