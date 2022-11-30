Coming Home: Interviews with Goyogo̱hó:nǫʼ

Not Available

Coming Home: Interviews with Goyogo̱hó:nǫ' is a documentary film about the Goyogo̱hó:nǫ' (Cayuga) Traditionalists' return to their homelands, located within the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, in a region that's otherwise known as the Finger Lakes of New York State. The interviews touch on the importance of language, ceremony, and the rematriation of their heritage seeds to Goyogo̱hó:nǫ' land. They also touch on the violent removal of their ancestors during the 1979 Clinton Sullivan Campaign, the Two Row Wampum Treaty, and the internal conflict within the Nation. The interviews take place in their community garden located next to their traditional schoolhouse. (description source: Neto Hatinakwe Onkwehowe)