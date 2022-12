Not Available

A man wakes up in a Koreatown hallway, naked except for a cock ring and a frilly scarf. Shot in one continuous five-minute take on the Digital Bolex D16 camera, "Coming To" is Happy Canyon Club's Slamdance Grand-Prize-winning short film about picking up the pieces after a meth relapse. It is a story about loneliness, the search for identity, and the difficult choice between safety and happiness.