Adrian (Anwar Jamison), a philandering financial executive, has spent his entire life shunning Black consciousness and chasing corporate success. Adrian's brother, Buck (Khalil Kain), is an activist who routinely holds community meetings in his barber shop. After a perfect storm of disappointment and discrimination, Adrian finds himself in Ghana on an amusing adventure where he meets Akosua (Nana Ama McBrown) and finds nourishment for his soul.