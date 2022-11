Not Available

While middle-aged Vincent (Didier Sandre) makes a sand castle on a beach in Brittany, France, his sister Zaza (Catherine Ferran) and brother Francois (Charles Berling) spend a summer day reflecting on death and loss. They think back on their sister who was killed 20 years earlier in a motorbike accident. Her sudden death has haunted the siblings ever since. Meanwhile, young boy Jumbo (Guillaume Charras), who himself just lost a friend to cancer, joins the three in conversation.