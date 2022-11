Not Available

JoBeth is an 11-year-old girl who gets bullied at school. Desperate for help, she writes a letter to Santa Claus asking for revenge instead of toys and candy. Her wishes come true when, on Christmas eve, her enemies get a visit from an avenging, blood-thirsty Santa Claus and a couple of deranged, sadistic elves. By employing heavy artillery and extreme violence, JoBeth's bullies get their punishment and the Christmas spirit is restored.