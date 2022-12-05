Coming To Voice is a dynamic, visually stylistic documentary exploring the emergence of Black film and video makers in Canada. Featuring Black filmmakers from Atlantic to Pacific Canada , we experience the journey taken by director Clement Virgo and his producers Karen King and Damon D'Oliveira in the making of the feature film RUDE. A journey that takes us behind-the-scenes from financing the feature, through production, to the world premiere at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), RUDE'S theatrical release and the aftermath.
