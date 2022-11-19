Comitted - Volume 1

Not Available

Featuring Britain's best rock climbers, plus top overseas visitors, Committed packs in over 200 'E' points of action: The hardest and most dangerous ascents that have been grabbing the climbing headlines everywhere. It examines the diversity of climbing style and location that together, make the British Trad scene unique and respected right around the world. The featured climbs include numerous hard first ascents, audacious repeats and bold solos. From the sea cliffs of Scotland, to the gritstone test pieces of Enlgand, to the mountains in Ireland and Wales...