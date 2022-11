Not Available

Gospel greats the Commissioned -- Michael Williams, Michael Brooks, Karl Reid, Mitchell Jones, Keith Staten and Fred Hammond -- return to their hometown of Detroit for this 1989 concert at the State Theatre. A raft of spirited praise tunes are on tap, including "Go Tell Somebody," "Love Isn't Love," "Victory," "I'm Goin' On" and "What Do You Know About Jesus?" Special guest Derrick Brinkley joins the group for "The Race."