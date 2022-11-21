Commissioner

Not Available

The story takes a break from Bharath to introduce the main antagonist Mohan Thomas, a Delhi-based business tycoon, with strong political clout and a clear sociopathic agenda. It is revealed that Mohan Thomas had entrusted Saahib with the gold, which was confiscated by Bharath and is in fact the kingpin heading an unholy nexus of politicians, criminals and various officials including two high ranking cops, Rajan Felix, I.G. Vigilance and Menon, A.I.G., who are involved in criminal activities like instigating communal riots and large scale distribution of counterfeit currency.