Not Available

Two strangers meet at a coffee shop for what seems like a blind date. But as the conversation progresses, it becomes clear that this couple, who have never seen each other face to face and who met on the Internet, have actually formed a suicide pact. Problems arise when the couple realizes that they may have finally found something worth living for. Comprised of three continuous takes-one take for each act-and shot over the course of two days, Commit is witty and disturbing, as well as an inspirational achievement in independent filmmaking.