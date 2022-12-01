Not Available

On the morning before National Signing Day, Xavier catches wind that her best friend Tori may not be as committed to playing soccer together at Texas A&M as she thought. Feeling betrayed and confused, Xavier tracks Tori down at the practice fields where she confronts Tori for going behind her back to commit to another school. As tension builds between them and deep rooted insecurities rise to the surface, Tori finally confesses that she has no intention of playing college soccer at all. Tori’s decision exposes a fundamental disconnect between the two girls and ultimately forces them to imagine a future neither of them envisioned: a future that may not include soccer or friendship.