Commitment

The son of a North Korean spy decides to follow in his father's footsteps to protect his little sister. After his father’s botched espionage mission, North Korean Myung-hoon and his young sister Hye-in are sent to a labor prison camp. In order to save his sister’s life, Myung-hoon volunteers to become a spy and infiltrates the South as a teenage defector. While attending high school in the South, he meets another girl named Hye-in, and rescues her when she comes under attack. South Korean Intelligence soon discover Myung-hoon’s activities and begin tracking him, all the while his own government sends a vicious assassin to eliminate him.
|Han Ye-Ri
|Lee Hye-in
|Yoon Je-moon
|Cha Jeong-min
|Cho Seong-ha
|Moon Sang-cheol
|Kim Yoo-jung
|Ri Hye-in
|JuShil Lee
|North Korean Spy - Granny
|Jung Ho-Bin
|Big Dipper
