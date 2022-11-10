Not Available

Commitment

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Golden Fish Pictures

The son of a North Korean spy decides to follow in his father's footsteps to protect his little sister. After his father’s botched espionage mission, North Korean Myung-hoon and his young sister Hye-in are sent to a labor prison camp. In order to save his sister’s life, Myung-hoon volunteers to become a spy and infiltrates the South as a teenage defector. While attending high school in the South, he meets another girl named Hye-in, and rescues her when she comes under attack. South Korean Intelligence soon discover Myung-hoon’s activities and begin tracking him, all the while his own government sends a vicious assassin to eliminate him.

Cast

Han Ye-RiLee Hye-in
Yoon Je-moonCha Jeong-min
Cho Seong-haMoon Sang-cheol
Kim Yoo-jungRi Hye-in
JuShil LeeNorth Korean Spy - Granny
Jung Ho-BinBig Dipper

