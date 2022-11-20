Commitments

Not Available

This romance story focuses on Fox Giovanni (V.Dillard) who is a hardworking; overly competitive stockbroker who thinks money is the most important thing in life. Her health suffers from that and she ends up having to take time off and spend time away from the hustle and bustle of New York City. She heads south to reconnect with her estranged foster mother, finds out something about family and true love. She ends up falling in love with Van (A. Payne). It's really a good love story about two people who really don't want to be in love, but it's kind of forced on them. It's a situation that neither one of them want to have that experience of being vulnerable or in love.