Dr. Dupont arrives at a mental facility to apply for a staff position. World famous Dr. Quilly interviews her, and has her sign papers. She is thrilled to get the job, and is shown her room. However, confusion with her room being on the same floor as the patients' soon turns to panic as she is told that she is a "guest"- not a doctor, and the papers she signed were not job forms, but commitment papers.