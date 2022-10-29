Common Places

Not Available

Paolo Virno is one of today’s most influential philosophers, one of the most respected exponents of post-Fordism. Along with Toni Negri and Franco Bifo Berardi, he is one of those Italian intellectuals who are known abroad under the name Italian Theory, or post-workerist thinkers. Today, he teaches philosophy at the Università di Roma 3, but during the late 1970s he was arrested and imprisoned for about four years, after an antiterrorism raid targeted the extra-parliamentary group Potere Operaio, which Virno belonged to.