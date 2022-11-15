Common Story

Not Available

The movie Real Story takes us through the saga of the actor, Veljko Radisavljevic, who has the impression that the entire universe has conspired against him. He is a walking problem and firmly believes that all the discord is created by the people around him, which is why he often gets into comic conflicts with friends, family, colleagues and even random passengers. Waiting for the big role that he believes will solve all his troubles, Veljko begins to lose his sense of real problems.