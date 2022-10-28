Not Available

Author/filmmaker Sergei Boutenko enjoys foraging for free food. He believes that wild edibles are extremely nutritious and should be collected and consumed regularly by everyone. To ensure that people collect edible plants in a safe and responsible manner, Boutenko produced this film. Common Weeds And Wild Edibles Of The World is an instructional video on how to safely and sustainably harvest, clean, and prepare the most common wild edibles. In addition to in-depth instruction on how to forage for over a dozen edible plants, this movie also contains many useful tips that will help you reduce your monthly food bill and allow you to enjoy new healthful culinary flavors.