Not Available

We hear from a broad cross-section of scientists (13 in total) who give their thoughts on the pros and cons of the way researchers engage with the general public. Researchers featured in this compilation: Nima Arkani-Hamed, Claudia de Rham, Freeman Dyson, Joanna Haigh, Justin Khoury, Nick Lane, Tony Leggett, Jenny Nelson, Stephen Scherer, Paul Steinhardt, Jill Tarter, and Scott Tremaine.