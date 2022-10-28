Communication & Lies

Not Available

The driving force behind this character study of a young woman shot in casual black-and-white is the imperturbable and alarming lack of shame with which she ducks social pressure (and feels attracted to sexual humiliation). Protagonist Jang Sun was awarded Best Actress at the Busan Festival. Ignoring conventions and rules about formats or likeable characters, in his self-assured debut Lee Seungwon tells an uncomfortable story about a man and a woman who both find themselves in an extreme state of mind - a state that we cannot understand and which we would prefer to look away from.