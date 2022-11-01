Not Available

Community College is a crazy love story between four dudes and their ability to get free drinks. When their beloved dive bar is about to close its doors forever, it’s up to four dopey, alcoholic, bar flies to save it. With the genius plan of actually completing their last few college credits to cash in on a windfall of money from congratulatory greeting cards from friends and family, our heroes embark on an "educational" journey of a lifetime. Fans of "Workaholics" and "Parks and Recreation" will relish Community College! With special appearances from Scotty Schwartz (A Christmas Story), Rich Cronin (LFO, VH1’s Mission: Man Band), Blue Meanie (Former ECW and WWE Professional Wrestler), MC Lars (Post Punk Laptop Rapper), The Reverend Bob Levy (The Howard Stern Show), and Michael Ray Bower (Salute Your Shorts, Evolution).