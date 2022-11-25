Not Available

32 words: On my daily commute, I find myself drawn to this underutilized space, tacked-on to a newly constructed condominium. Filmed on the first day of Spring. 210 North 12th Street, Williamsburg, Brooklyn. 48 words: Images from the exterior of an underutilized “community room” in a Williamsburg condo are combined with interior field recordings of the space. The film places the viewer simultaneously inside and outside, a 4-minute pause to consider the potential of these empty sites that are mysteriously on display.