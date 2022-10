Not Available

JD Stevens (JD Lawrence) is a struggling New York actor and playwright that would do almost anything to help a friend in need. His loyalty is put to the test when he agrees to represent his best friend, Sylvester (Buddy Lewis), in traffic court. Things get even more complicated when a simple $25 ticket turns into a sentence of 5,000 hours of community service at the local community center, run by the judge's temperamental uncle, Bishop Nixon (Clifton Powell).