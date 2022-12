Not Available

Explores the roots of one of Cuba's most popular dance and musical forms: rumba. This enthralling exploration features fascinating interviews, energetic Afro-Cuban jams and more than a few entertaining insights. Spotlighted artists include Chico O'Farrill, Jose Fajardo, Juan Pablo Torres, Alfredo Valdes Jr., Candido Camero, Horacio "El Negro" Hernandez, Armando Lopez, Art Farmer and many more.