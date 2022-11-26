Compagnon de ma calamité

Not Available

“Last semester, I went to Canada, leaving the Midwest in search of the cosmic je-ne-sais-quoi.” Compagnon de ma calamité (Companion in My Calamity) is an immersive travel film in which the director explores aspects of living abroad vis-à-vis his experience living in Quebec. As summer turns into a Canadian winter, postcard images of his neighborhood pop up like memories. What do we remember when we leave a place? How do we process it? What narratives can we construct from our past? Why?