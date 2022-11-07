Company Limited

Not Available

Shyamalendu (Barun Chanda) is a successful executive at a fan company where he is expecting a promotion shortly. His life revolves around his work and socialising with colleagues along with his wife, Dolan (Paromita Chaudhuri). His sister-in-law, Tutul (Sharmila Tagore) comes to stay with them for a few days. She is given a tour of the life they lead - in restaurants, beauty parlours, clubs and race courses. But then crisis strikes in the form of agitation at the factory just before the shipment of a prestigious export order and Shyamalendu is held to blame. With the help of a shady labour officer, Shyamalendu averts the crisis by declaring a lock-out at the factory after staging a false riot. For his 'efficient' handling of the crisis, Shyamalendu is promoted and there is congratulations all around - except from Tutul, who has understood the vacuousness of Shyamalendu's world and has hated it. Shyamalendu is left successful and desolate - at the top