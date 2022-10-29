Compared To What: The Improbable Journey Of Barney Frank

Not Available

An intimate portrait of recently retired Congressman Barney Frank, one of our most well-known and least understood political figures, this documentary alternates between deeply personal moments and the inner workings of our political process. Rare archival material and interviews reveal the emotional pain and harmful effects of a closeted life, the relief of coming out and the triumph of love through the Congressman's historic same-sex marriage. Frank's journey is our country's journey, a classic American story about a dedicated public servant who never loses hope.