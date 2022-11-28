Comparison via a Third

Not Available

Vergleich über ein Drittes is about the concept of work, as reflected in the example of the manufacture and processing of bricks. Harun Farocki shows working procedures in traditional, newly industrializing, and highly industrialized societies. The seated woman worker was filmed in India. There follows footage of brick manufactoring in Mumbai, Nimbut, and Pune in single and double projections, as well as images shot in industrialized Europe that jump back and forth or are projected side by side. After this initial presentation of increasingly automated manufacturing processes, the subsequent work steps in the various lacations and societies are related to one another in a series of different constellations.