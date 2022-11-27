Not Available

A college professor struggles to get through his day when his OCD kicks in high gear. I wrote and filmed this for my friend Steve Hodge who deals with OCD and the daily tolls it takes. He stars in this role and can relate all too well with the compulsive routines of this fictitious character. We're working now to get him the help and support he needs to navigate this disorder. We're planning on making more postings of Steve to share the struggles of OCD as well as showcase Steve's humor and ability to laugh in the face of struggle.